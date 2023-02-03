Tennessee lawmakers push to replace Columbus Day holiday in favor of 'Super Bowl Monday'

The Monday after the Super Bowl has traditionally been one of the least productive work days in the U.S., research over the years has suggested.

So, one state is proposing to give most workers the day off.

A bill proposed in Tennessee by state Sen. London Lamar and Rep. Joe Towns Jr. suggests the Columbus Day holiday be nixed and replaced with a day off the Monday after the big game.

FILE - : The Vince Lombardi Trophy is seen following Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. ( Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

If the bill, which is officially known as SB1344/HB1463, were to pass, Tennessee Code would be changed "by deleting the language, 'the second Monday in October, known as 'Columbus Day,'" and inserting the language, "the first Monday after the Super Bowl, known as 'Super Bowl Monday.'"

The idea of making the day after Super Bowl Sunday an official holiday is not a completely new concept.

On average, more than 100 million people tune into the highly-anticipated game. Depending on the time zone, the game can keep viewers up well into the night.

Many football fans, fans of the halftime show performer or those who just want to watch the commercials throw parties featuring chicken wings, dips and a variety of special game day recipes.

FILE - The NFL logo on the field inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium during Super Bowl week Jan. 28, 2019, in Atlanta. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A record-breaking total of 1.45 billion wings are expected to be eaten for this year's Super Bowl, according to a forecast from the National Chicken Council.

The late night has a tendency to impact some people's early start for work and school on Monday. Several companies have previously revealed that their level of sick calls increase the day after the Super Bowl.

Adults are not the only ones who tend to be in for a late night. Children typically are also in front of a television.

FILE - State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., will host Super Bowl LVII Feb. 12, 2023. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

At the federal level, designating the Monday after the Super Bowl a holiday has yet to garner much support. A petition was started in 2013, asking the White House to recognize the day as a national holiday, but it did not receive the required amount of signatures.

The Cincinnati Bengals won the AFC title last season, earning the team a trip to Super Bowl LVI. The Bengals eventually lost 20-23 to the Rams, but Cincinnati officials canceled school the Monday after the game.

Not every state recognizes Columbus Day as an official holiday. The day is known as Indigenous Peoples Day in some states.

