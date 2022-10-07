Tervis launches Hurricane Ian relief tumbler to help storm survivors

Tervis is doing its part to help the victims of Hurricane Ian.

The process of stacking and packing tumblers happening at Tervis in Venice is much more than meets the eye.

"Some had little damage and others were just completely devastated by the results of the storm," said Rogan Donelly the President and CEO of Tervis.

Hurricane Ian left a deep impact on employees.

"As soon as we had power, water, internet we made sure they were able to come into the factory and use those resources if they needed to," said Donelly

One hundred percent of proceeds from the tumblers will be donated to the Florida Disaster Fund.

Yet, many wanted to get back to work, not just to make another tumbler but to give back to those in need.

READ: Tervis to open 71,000-square-foot fulfillment center in North Port

"Florida has been very good to us throughout our years we want to make sure we can repay it how and whenever we can," Donelly shared.

Tumblers with the phrase "Together We Shine" show images of Florida life. One hundred percent of the proceeds will be donated to the Florida Disaster Fund.

Tumblers with the phrase "Together We Shine" show images of Florida life.

"I'm happy. I’m proud that we are doing this for someone," explained Judy Tolhurst.

READ: Build your own Tervis right in Sarasota County

So is Florida's First Lady, Casey DeSantis.

"I'm impressed at how quickly you got this up," she said Friday morning.

DeSantis has led the way, promoting the fund. She said on Friday more than 51,000 people had contributed $40 million plus to the fund.

Tervis is currently operating in a limited capacity due to the number of employees impacted by the hurricane.

"The day will come when people say I need help, I’ve tapped every resource I have what are the other options available to me," she stated.

While some at Tervis had their own losses, they are continuing on.

MORE: Inside the Tervis Tumbler factory

"That just shows the courage, strength and the true nature of the people in this area. The character and the resilience. It means the world, the world to walk into this building to see all of these employees here supporting all of the Floridians across the country that are suffering," said DeSantis.

The company asks that people be patient after ordering "Together We Shine" tumblers, as shipping times may be longer than usual.

Tervis is currently operating in a limited capacity due to the number of employees impacted by the hurricane.

The company asks that people be patient after ordering "Together We Shine" tumblers, as shipping times may be longer than usual.

LINK: The "Together We Shine" tumblers can be purchased at Tervis stores and online at https://www.tervis.com/.

