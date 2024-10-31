Tervis releases ‘Florida Strong’ tumbler to raise money for hurricane relief

Tervis is raising money for disaster relief after Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The North Venice-based company has created a new ‘Florida Strong’ tumbler in response to the devastation the area suffered in the recent hurricanes.

Tervis says $5 from each tumbler sold will go to All Faiths Food Bank, the largest hunger relief organization in Sarasota and DeSoto Counties.

READ: Inside the Tervis Tumbler factory

It was also one of the lead disaster response agencies in Sarasota County and the state.

Tervis is selling 'Florida Strong' tumblers for hurricane relief. Image is courtesy of Tervis.

This isn’t the first time Tervis released a special tumbler for hurricane relief.

In 2022, the company released a ‘Together We Shine’ tumbler to help Hurricane Ian survivors.

In September, Tervis filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as part of an effort to ‘reorganize."

The move comes months after Tervis closed its distribution facility and began working to sublease the property, something the company says, "drastically affected current operations."

The ‘Florida Strong’ tumblers sell for $24.99.

Click here to learn more.

