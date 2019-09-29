Texas deputy dies after being shot from behind during traffic stop

Image 1 of 5 ▼

A Harris County deputy has passed away after being shot in the line of duty.

Advertisement

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal was shot while conducting a traffic stop on Friday afternoon. Robert Solis has been taken into custody and charged with capital murder.

MORE: Remembering Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, Texas' first Sikh deputy

The shooting occurred on Willancy Court near West Road in northwest Harris County around 1 p.m.

Sheriff Gonzalez says a male suspect approached the 10-year veteran from behind and shot him a couple of times.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene and immediately began life-saving measures. Then, the deputy was taken to Memorial Hermann hospital by Life Flight.

Sadly, Dhaliwal was not able to recover from his injuries and passed away at the hospital.

"There are no words to convey our sadness," the sheriff wrote in a tweet.

Robert Solis, a fugitive who had already violated his parole twice, was taken into custody and charged with capital murder. The female passenger in the car was cleared and allowed to go free.

Sheriff Gonzalez describes the shooting as "cold-blooded."

Sheriff Gonzalez described Dhaliwal, who was the first Sikh deputy for Harris County, as "well-liked and well-respected."

Dhaliwal was also the Director of Homeland Security for UNITED SIKHS. He led operations for Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Maria and various other projects to assist the less fortunate and those in need.

He was trailblazer for the Harris County Sheriff's Office, and was easily recognizable in his faith's traditional turban and beard.

RELATED: Sikh Deputy allowed to wear articles of faith with his uniform

"I'm heartbroken because he's a personal friend of mine," the sheriff said.

Gov. Greg Abbott released the following statement:

Harris County Commissioner of Pct. 2 Adrian Garcia, who was leading the sheriff's department when the deputy was sworn, said the victim is "like a brother" to him.

"He has the heart of a lion," Garcia said.

Dhaliwal leaves behind a wife and three children.

The 100 Club is a Houston non-profit offering financial support to the family of fallen officers and firefighters killed or gravely injured on duty. They support the 32 counties surrounding Houston. The organization says they give an average of $300,000 in support to each family they assist. Houstonians often stack their 100 Club bumper stickers to proudly show the many years they’ve been supporting this great cause.

Texas Fallen Officer Foundation provides aid and assistance to Texas law enforcement officers and their families who are critically injured in the line of duty. They also educate active officers on safety issues, and advocate for the families of the fallen.

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund maintains the monument in Washington DC were officers are honored after being killed in the line of duty. They also maintain records on line-of-duty deaths, and conduct research on the subject. Donations help maintain the monument and support their effort to keep alive the memory of those we lost.