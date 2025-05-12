TGH helping new moms through new mental health program: 'There is a stigma'

The Brief A new mental health program at Tampa General Hospital is supporting moms during pregnancy, delivery, and post-partum. The CDC says mental health is a top underlying cause of preventable pregnancy-related deaths. Community support is also available through the #TGHmovement4MOMS.



Tampa General Hospital is rolling out a new mental health program to support moms during pregnancy, delivery, and post-partum.

By the numbers:

The CDC reports that 80% of pregnancy-related deaths were preventable and mental health is a top underlying cause.

The agency also reported that only 30 to 50% of moms get screened for postpartum mental health.

What they're saying:

"I think there is a stigma around not being your best during this period of time. What we really want to do is acknowledge that of those 30 to 50% that actually get screened, only then a small percentage of those actually seek treatment," Dr. Lacy Chavis, TGH Psychology Services Manager, said.

She said that's partially because there's a void nationwide, especially in the state of Florida.

"We just simply do not have the number of providers that are trained in perinatal mental health," she said.

To help meet the need, TGH started the program to support moms through pregnancy, delivery, and one-year post-partum. It features a screening process and treatment.

"To normalize and validate whatever experiences that you are having and to offer tailored, individualized care to support you and your baby," she said.

What you can do:

There's also community support through the #TGHmovement4MOMS. It's an online platform that connects local moms battling mental health issues. It's still in its early days, and needs the community's help to continue. To donate, click here.

