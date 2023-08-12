The Coney Island Drive-Inn opens new location in Largo

What began as a Brooksville family's dream back in 1960 has become a full-blown family franchise 60 years later.

"We've been doing hot dogs since 1960 in Brooksville, and then we decided to open up several more locations and now we're in Largo," said Carter Lee, the owner.

The Coney Island Drive-Inn now has six locations around the Tampa Bay area, from Wildwood to this newest location in Largo.

"Coney Island, you know, there's a lot of answers to that question," shared Lee when asked about the name, "It's kinda what you make it. To us, it's just famous footlongs all day long."

Footlong hot dogs are their business; apparently, business is very good.

If you're a fan of hot dogs, this place has you covered. They have the New Yorker, the Chili dog, the Slaw dog, the Chicago dog, the Corn dog, the Sausage dog and some specialty dogs.

"We do a Gator Dog," admitted Lee with a smile, "Which is a gator sausage, 20 percent pork, 80 percent gator. People in Florida love that."

That comes with their special "Swamp" relish, a custom recipe.

"We try to create this fun, welcoming environment," said Lee, "It's a fun place for anyone of any age."

So whether it's a specialty dog you're looking for, or a traditional one with a stack of onion rings beside it, Coney Island Drive-Inn is ready to take care of you.

"You want to take care of the people that come here," admitted Lee, "It means a lot to me personally."

