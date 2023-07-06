The FDA says over 100 medications have more demand than supply

If Meghan Martin can't find the right pills for her kids' ADHD or growth treatments, what chance does someone have who isn't a doctor?

"I have had to call four, five or six pharmacies to try to find the medication," she shared. "I'm switching to medications that may have a longer prescription time instead of a week. We're doing ten days or two weeks to try to get the infection treated. So we're having to get really creative."

The US is seeing a 30% increase in the number of drugs currently in shortage.

The FDA counts 139 medications as having more demand than supply.

Everything from chemotherapy to seizures to ADHD has patients in a prescription version of Russian Roulette.

The supply chain was impacted by COVID-19.

"No one wants to hear you can't get the treatment today because of a drug shortage," said Laura Bray of Angels for Change. "Drug shortages does not discriminate."

The issue stems from a supply chain that hasn't fully recovered from the pandemic.

Factories in India and China aren't yet up to snuff, while there have also been runs on low-cost drugs, and recalls have taken their own toll.

Rep. Castor has introduced a bill that would at least require drugmakers to be transparent when a potential supply chain issue hits.

Even doctors are having a hard time finding medications that they need.

"Public sentiment is everything," said Castor. "Public sentiment and the outpouring of concern from our neighbors across the state of Florida and across the country is vital to do bipartisan action."

Everyone echoing the congresswoman's public push acknowledges this will require a multi-layered solution, and that it won't happen overnight. But lives depend on it.

"There are not alternatives in many cases," explained Martin. "And so we're having to, patients that are very critical, fragile, are going without medications that they need to survive."

Castor's proposal is not yet a part of the package of post-pandemic recovery bills being considered by the Republican-led congress.