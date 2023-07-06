USF receives $8.5 million to help public health leaders address post-pandemic challenges

The University of South Florida was awarded more than $8.5 million in grants to train the nation’s public health leaders in collaboration and leadership skills.

It comes in response to the post-pandemic public health care workforce facing severe shortages and a reported increase in burnout.

"Our public health workforce has been under a lot of demand. You know, here in Florida, extreme weather events and across the country, the pandemic, of course, lots of different complex situations, issues," Jennifer Marshall, an associate professor in the USF College of Public Health said.

USF is receiving a grant to help fill the need for public health professionals.

A team with USF will use the grants to establish the Public Health Regenerative Leadership Synergy (PHEARLESS) initiative. The purpose of PHEARLESS is to facilitate the emergence and sustainability of leaders who serve the well-being of all.

"We need to not have that top down, individualistic approach, because what it does is it just sets us up for failure. And it also burns out those individuals who are trying to take the world on their shoulders," Marshall said.

Leaders from 15 communities will have the opportunity to collaborate with each other and take best practices back to their communities.

The one-year leadership development training is open to public health professionals from across the country. Its inaugural cohort kicks off in September.

