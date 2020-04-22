The Florida Aquarium reproduces another coral species, and it's all captured on video

For the first time, coral experts became the first in the world to reproduce ridged cactus coral while in human care -- and it all happened at The Florida Aquarium.

On Wednesday, which was also Earth Day, the aquarium released video showing ridged cactus coral releasing tiny baby coral larvae.

"Until now, the larval release time of this coral had never been recorded," according to a tweet by The Florida Aquarium. "The Florida Aquarium is using this breakthrough research to grow and reproduce this coral to eventually restore the Florida Reef Tract!"

Keri O’Neil, senior coral scientist, said the aquarium has been able to sexually reproduce eight different species of coral affected by the Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease.

“These advances give us hope that the round-the-clock work we are doing will make a difference to help conserve this species and save these animals from extinction,” O'Neil said.

The ridged cactus coral was one of the specifies rescued off the coast of Florida by state wildlife officials and NOAA Fisheries after coral reefs began facing a major disease outbreak in 2014.

Scientists at the Florida Aquarium now want to use the knowledge gained in their labs to reproduce them and restore the reefs.

The aquarium says they hope their newest breakthrough will help save the Florida reef, known as “America’s 'Great Barrier Reef.'" It's the most extensive living coral reef in the US, and is one of the largest barrier reefs in the world.

Last year, aquarium officials announced its scientists were also the first to able to get Atlantic Ocean coral to spawn in a laboratory.

According to The Florida Aquarium:

Ridged cactus corals are often brightly colored with ridges that don’t connect in the center. They are a brooding coral, which means their sperm is released into the water, but their eggs are not, and fertilization and larval development occurs inside the parent coral.

The corals release a fully developed larvae that swims immediately after release. Brooding corals release fewer and larger larvae, that already carry the symbiotic algae from their parents that is critical for survival.

Florida Aquarium coral biologists noted that the larvae of the ridged cactus coral were the largest that they have ever seen and are working to document the entire process.

“They are so unusual that I actually was not sure it was coral larvae,” said Emily Williams, a coral biologist.

Scientists say no one knows how long the corals will continue to release the larvae or how many will be produced. That's because no one has documented the process before.

