'The Mill' closing its staple restaurant in St. Pete due to damage from nearby construction, owners say

By FOX 13 news staff
Published 
Updated 10:44AM
St. Petersburg
The Mill is known for unique decor, dining

The owners describe The Mill's food as Southern-style cuisine with a French twist. FOX 13's Charley Belcher visits the Tampa location in this 2019 segment.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The owners of The Mill, which has been in downtown St. Petersburg for almost a decade, say they have made the "heartbreaking" decision to close after suffering damage from nearby construction.

"As many of you know there has been construction behind our facility for the last several months," according to a Facebook post. "What you may not know is the damage caused by this construction has been massive. It has become so invasive to our space that we feel we can no longer ensure the safety of our staff and patrons alike."

Google Street View shows construction adjacent to The Mill in downtown St. Petersburg.

They went on to say the staple restaurant will return but in a different location.

"This is not the end."

The Mill first opened its doors along Central Avenue in 2015. Four years later, before the pandemic, they opened a South Tampa location.

The chefs are known for Southern-style cuisine with a French twist and its artistic ambiance.