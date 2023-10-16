'The people of Israel live': Hundreds rally in solidarity with Israel at Curtis Hixon Park

Hundreds of people around the Tampa Bay area came together Monday night to show their support for loved ones in Israel.

People came together for a rally at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park in downtown Tampa in solidarity for Israel. Many Israeli-Americans said the support thousands of miles away is comforting.

Tamir Ben David moved to the U.S. from Israel. He said his family is still in Israel and his brother has been called up to serve in the IDF, also known as the Israel Defense Forces.

RELATED: Biden to travel to Israel amid concern that Israel-Hamas conflict could expand

"I'm very angry, and I'm heartbroken," Ben David said.

It’s been 10 days since Hamas terrorists launched a brutal attack on Israel. The Israeli government said more than 1,400 Israeli civilians have been slaughtered, and 199 are being held hostage by Hamas.

"The murder and the massacre of innocent civilians has really been very, very painful to watch, and there have been crimes against humanity," said Jeffrey Berger, the president of the Tampa Jewish Community Centers & Federation.

Israel officially declared war against Hamas, and a ground attacked is expected.

READ: Dozens arrested outside White House during protest over Israel-Hamas war

"It's the innocents that we mourn, and we pray for, and we support most of all, because they are literally caught in the crossfire," Berger said.

Palestinian officials said more than 2,700 Palestinians have been killed as retaliatory airstrikes fly.

"This war is against Hamas and not against the Palestinians," Berger said.

Families in Tampa are reeling in different ways. One mother said goodbye to her son, after he got called up to serve in the IDF.

"Spoke to Jesse, said, ‘If you’re called up, you’re going to go,’" she said. "He said, ‘Of course.’ His orders came not half an hour later. An hour later, he had a plane ticket, and within 24 hours, he was gone."

MORE: US Department of Defense issues 'be ready to deploy' orders over weekend in response to Israel-Hamas war

On Monday, the grief many shared was overcome with an immense sense of pride for Israel.

"I'm Israeli, but I'm also an American citizen," Ben David said.

"The Hebrew expression I'm Yisrael Hai," Berger said. "The people of Israel live. And we stand with Israel and we support them. And we support our Israeli brothers and sisters."