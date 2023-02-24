'The Sound of Music: Youth Edition' on stage in Tampa this weekend

The young students of the Patel Conservatory are ready to present one of the most beloved musicals of all time. "The Sound of Music: Youth Edition" hits the Tampa stage this weekend.

The show gives students from 5-17 years old the opportunity to take on bigger, more challenging adult roles. They're building their skills to prepare them for the next phase of their potential careers in acting.

Patel Conservatory director Audrey Siegler said, "This performance allows them to have the ability to play real characters, to be real people, which teaches them the depth of acting and how to portray real relationships on stage, which is beneficial to their possible future careers."

The show runs Friday, February 24-Sunday, Feb. 26 at the Straz Center.

For tickets and show information, visit strazcenter.org.