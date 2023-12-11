'There's Good in Ybor' rally helps raise money for solutions to violence after deadly shooting

It's now been more than six weeks since the deadly Halloween weekend shooting in Ybor City that claimed two lives and injured more than a dozen others.

It rattled local businesses and longtime residents, so to help restore faith in the area, local businesses and community leaders came together for a special "There's Good In Ybor" rally to raise money for a cause aimed at finding solutions to the violence.

"There's good in Ybor. The small pieces of negativity are such a small part of the greater whole of what Ybor can be," GrowHouse Tampa Co-owner Dennis Amadeus said.

Pictured: The scene of the deadly Ybor City shooting.

Monday night, Crowbar in Ybor City held the fundraiser to bring about positive change within a community where gun violence continues to be a problem.

"Sometimes, when you have an area that has a lot of businesses, a lot of people, that's where these type of things occur, and so, it's about letting people know that Ybor is just as safe as everywhere else, but it's also about getting our community partners back out here and staying vigilant to protect our area," Crowbar Co-owner Tom DeGeorge said.

DeGeorge partnered with GrowHouse Tampa to bring local musicians and artists who used their talents to raise money for The Andrew Joseph Foundation. The non-profit helps provide services to grieving parents who have lost children to community violence.

"Most victims' families are only left with the dishes that the people left after the potluck and the condolence cards. So we have built something in the name of our children, empowering through our tragedy, being able to transform our community," The Andrew Joseph Foundation Co-founder Deanna Joseph said.

Monday night's event is just one of many DeGeorge has helped organize in response to the shooting. He's also hosted de-escalation training, first-aid and diversity training all in an effort to help create a safer environment for all in Ybor City.

"Our voices, the businesses, along with the people who live here and the artists that are in this area, are vitally important to the future of Ybor City," DeGeorge said.