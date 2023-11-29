‘This is my baby’: Dakin Dairy Farms up for sale in Myakka City, owner hopes legacy continues

Jerry Dakin turned 350 acres of land off Betts Road in Myakka City into Dakin Dairy Farms more than 20 years ago.

"This is my baby. I’ve grown it," he said.

The farm includes a store and a dairy processing plant, where products like cheese and butter are made on site. Customers can even find Dakin Dairy Milk at local grocery stores.

RELATED: Dakin Dairy Farm loses 250 milk cows after Hurricane Ian hits Manatee County

But after growing his legacy, Dakin decided to put the farm up for sale.

"It seems like all farmers live on land, and then they die, and then it’s all done. I want this to go on," he said.

The 3,000 cows on site work to put milk into 700,000 households across Florida. It’s the success Dakin believes will attract the right buyer.

"Everybody is worried about this going to development. You know to me, this is set up to stay agriculture and that’s my goal to keep it agriculture," Dakin said. "Whoever buys it, you can’t control them, but when the company makes money, they will stay here in Manatee County. The reason farmers aren’t here is because they didn’t make money and that’s the biggest thing. We’ve got to support our local agriculture and our agriculture in America."

READ: Florida lawmakers tour Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, $100 million dollar terminal expansion

Dakin has come out on the winning side over hardships, including the COVID-19 pandemic and damages from Hurricane Ian. He’s willing to help the farm’s next owner.

"I want to see the next person more successful than me. It’s been a profitable business for me, and it’s really grown me more than anything," Dakin said.

From Florida Farm Bureau Farmer of the Year to helping the community, Dakin said he will still call the area home. He’s just ready for his next adventure.

"I think I’m at an age that I’m motivated and there’s just a lot more things that I want to do in the community. I love Myakka and my county here," he said.