Florida lawmakers tour Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, $100 million dollar terminal expansion

article

There’s a reason why passengers pick Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.

For Lisa Cornette of Wisconsin, it’s all about convenience.

"Smaller, closer to Anna Maria Island where we like to vacation," said Cornette.

Not to mention, a majority of the waiting done here is only for your flight.

"You can just go through the security and not wait in long lines," she said.

After seeing a 300% increase in passengers within the last four years, airport leaders knew an expansion was needed.

"This airport is on fire in terms of opportunities, so I’m very excited to be a part of that," said Congressman Vern Buchanan.

Congressman Vern Buchanan welcomed Speaker of the House Mike Johnson to take a look at a $100 million dollar terminal expansion project. A five-gate terminal with a four-lane security checkpoint with a room for 970 passengers is being built on site.

READ: Woman on meth tries to open emergency exit door on plane after showing signs of anxiety

It was funded by the bi-partisan infrastructure law.

While it was a bi-partisan bill Congressman Buchanan and the Speaker did not vote for it, but applauded the expansion.

"Our nation’s airports are certainly at the top of everyone’s minds this year. Of course, families across the country are traveling far and wide," said Speaker Johnson.

Airport President and CEO Rick Piccollo said the airport contributes $3.2 million dollars to the community annually.

"As the community grows the level of demand is there, it’s not I think, a matter of level of importance for anything more than customers are here, airlines are in the business of making money and this is a place where they can make money and the demand is just tremendous," he said.

READ: Gulf Islands Ferry sets sail on maiden voyage in Manatee County

The renovations will not only ease the growing pains, but will allow for future airlines and more destinations for passengers.

"We are very pleased and certainly once that’s completed we will see continued growth here. Growth continues," said Piccollo.

Construction is expected to be finished by December 2024.