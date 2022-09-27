This is what Hurricane Ian looked like from the International Space Station - 260 miles away

Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, DeSoto County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Polk County, Sarasota County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco
Flood Watch
from MON 5:00 PM EDT until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

This is what Hurricane Ian looked like from the International Space Station - 260 miles away

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Hurricanes
FOX 35 Orlando

Watch: Here is what Hurricane Ian looks like from space

New video shows what Hurricane Ian looked like from the perspective of the International Space Station as it was approaching Cuba on Monday afternoon

What does Hurricane Ian look like from space?

Video shared by NASA shows what Hurricane Ian looked like Monday afternoon from the International Space Station – hovering in orbit about 260 miles away.

The video was taken around 3 p.m. and the storm was sought of Cuba, the Space Station said in a tweet.

Then-Tropical Storm Ian strengthened to become a category 1 hurricane Monday morning. The storm has continued to get stronger – wind speeds reached 105 mph Monday night – and is expected to become a major hurricane before making landfall on the western coast of Florida this week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been ordered near Tampa ahead of the storm, and parts of Central Florida are under a hurricane watch, tropical storm watch, tropical storm warning, and/or a storm surge watch.

Parts of Florida could see tropical storm conditions late Tuesday, and hurricane-force winds on Wednesday. Fort Myers and Tampa Bay could see dangerous storm surge, NHC said. Central Florida is expected to see heavy rainfall and strong winds on Wednesday and Thursday.