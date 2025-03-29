Thousands celebrate Tampa's annual Pride Festival and Parade in Ybor City

The Brief Thousands celebrated Tampa's annual Pride Festival and Parade in Ybor City on Saturday. Dozens of floats took part in the parade. Along with the parade, dozens of food vendors and local artisans took part in the festival, as well as several businesses and local organizations.



Thousands of people came together Saturday in Ybor City to celebrate inclusivity and the LGBTQ community as part of Tampa's annual Pride Festival and Parade.

"It's a very, very much, you know, kind of a chaotic time for the whole community, the whole country. But we've brought it together and everybody's coming together in the LGBT, plus all the allies in the community. This isn't just an LGBT event. This is an event that the community adores," Tampa Pride President Carrie West said.

Dozens of floats took part in the parade which stretched down 7th Avenue for several blocks from Nuccio Parkway to N. 20th Street with people lining both sides of the streets celebrating.

"People are really pumped this year. We'll have bands, we'll have floats. We'll have small businesses, large businesses, community groups. Just a really nice blend that's going to be full of love and energy," Tampa Pride Diversity Parade Director Derek Durum said.

A celebration of inclusivity and authenticity is what Tampa Pride is all about for West.

"It's just a nice day to just really enjoy yourself and be yourself. And it's one of the things that this is an opportunity to show that what Tampa Pride does for the community and what we offer on all avenues from health and wellness, going out there for education, support, for youth support. We're actually for elder support," West said.

Along with the parade, dozens of food vendors and local artisans took part in the festival, as well as several businesses and local organizations.

"About a week after this parade, we'll start working on next year's parade. There are a lot of moving parts. It takes a long time to make sure everything falls into place, but it's quite a bit of work today is kind of the fruits of all the labor," Durum said.

