Thousands run across Sunshine Skyway Bridge for military families

Thousands of runners and walkers were up before the sun on Sunday morning for the 3rd annual Skyway 10K. Cannons signaled the start of the 6.2-mile journey across one of Florida’s most iconic bridges.

But the run does more than just give a bird’s eye view of the Bay. These 8,000 runners were giving back to some of the nation’s greatest heroes.

Each dollar from the race goes directly to support U.S. troops through the Armed Forces Family Foundation.

Over the past two years, the race has raised more than $1.2 million and race organizers expect to raise another $600,000 at Sunday’s event.

For many the run was personal and others just hoped to make it to the other side.

Each runner crossed the finished line tired, but thankful to be supporting the heroes willing to fight for our freedom.