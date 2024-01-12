Three-decade old murder case back in Tampa courtroom

A 31 year old murder case is back in a Tampa courtroom.

In 1992, defendant Larry Barr, who was 17-years-old at the time, was accused of an armed botched robbery that ended in murder.

He was convicted and sentenced to 70 years behind bars. However, a US Supreme Court decision back in 2012 says juvenile defendants sentenced to lifelong sentences should have a chance at parole.

Barr is now 49-years-old. A judge will consider whether he is suitable for parole.

Anthony Rickman, a Tampa defense attorney, explains what the judge will consider, "They’re going to look at the offense itself and his role in the offense. They’re going to look at whether he’s remorseful for his conduct at the time of the offense," said Rickman.

Barr and his codefendant Michael Harvis were involved in an armed robbery that killed 17-year-old Isaac Velazquez.

Prosecutors say Barr pulled the trigger. He was convicted and has been serving his time for decades, but that could change soon.

"So now 31 years later he will be in front of a judge. The judge will assess and review this defendant's sentence to determine whether he’s eligible for release, a lesser sentence, or some sort of community supervision," explained Rickman.

There is no doubt a resentencing brings a mix of emotions, hope for Barr and his last chance at freedom. But for the victim's family, it brings heartache of reliving the horrific details all over again.

"It does bring back those bad memories, those horrible times, especially now we’re talking 31 years later. Wounds heal, but not these types of wounds," said Rickman.

A Tampa Judge is expected to hear arguments and rule on March 8.