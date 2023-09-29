Three health care workers at St. Joseph's Children's Hospital have unique a connection to their patients

Three health care workers at St. Joseph's Children's Hospital in Tampa have a unique connection to the young cancer patients they treat.

That's because when they say I know what you're going through, they truly mean it.

26-year-old Isabella Ramirez takes bedside manner to heart.

"I literally became a nurse to work on this floor," Ramirez explained.

That's because the registered nurse was once a patient here herself.

READ: TPD sergeants save woman's life during mental health crisis

Ramirez recalled, "I was diagnosed at 17 and had Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma Non-Hodgekin's stage four."

This December will mark eight years cancer-free for Ramirez.

"It's humbling and very special to go in and say I understand what you're going through and you're not alone. I know every feeling you're feeling right now and all the fears and the unknown and I know how you feel," she explained.

Ramirez works alongside two patient care technicians who were also patients themselves at St. Joseph's Childrens.

"I was diagnosed in 2017 and I had just turned 17-years-old. I was diagnosed with stage four lymphoma," explained 24-year-old Norman Mangol.

Neidel Conde said, "I had Ewing's Sarcoma and was diagnosed around 15."

READ: Woman honors cousin who died of suicide by offering mental health resources in Wesley Chapel

The patient care technicians are studying to become nurses while working on the floor where they fought the hardest battles of their lives.

All three say there was never a question that they wanted to give back.

Mangol said, "The care they gave me changed my perspective on life and I just kind of wanted to give back to my community and help out."

As you might imagine, the three workers share a special bond.

Mangol smiled, "I literally consider Neidel my younger brother and I look up to Bella like my older sister."

Ramirez laughed, "They're like my little brothers on the floor."

READ: Revere, BayCare’s first full-time facility dog, brings comfort to young cancer patients during treatments

They bring hope and light to the darkness that is childhood cancer by simply sharing their stories.

Conde explained, "Reassuring them that we're a testament to what we can do here. It's nice for parents you see a lot of relief."

Together, the three have witnessed the strength of the patients they treat, saying that children are resilient and fight harder than adults.

During Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, the healthcare workers say it's not all sad.

Mangol explained, "It's an exciting month because we're celebrating all the kids that have already finished and we're just opening the door for kids who are going to finish."

"It's a celebration, but it's also like a sense of duty to keep that awareness alive," said Ramirez.

If you notice anything off about your child, including weight loss, fatigue, headache, or an unusual lump or swelling, you must get them checked.

With new treatments and early detection, The CDC says Cancer death rates among children from birth to age 14-years-old have dropped nearly 70 percent over the past 40 years.