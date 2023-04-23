Three people injured, one killed in Dade City shooting

article

On Saturday night, the Dade City Police Department and the Pasco Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at Watson Park regarding a disturbance where it was reported that shots were fired into a crowd gathered for a birthday party.

According to authorities, three victims were shot, and one died as a result from their injuries.

READ: Tampa police arrest suspect wanted for kidnapping and sexual battery

All three of the victims are adults.

At this point of the investigation, police say they do not know who started the altercation or what caliber firearm was used.

MORE: Recent mistaken shootings renew ‘stand your ground’ debates

Anyone with information regarding this incident is being asked to call the Dade City Police Department.

More information will be released as it becomes available.