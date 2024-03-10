Tim Tebow unveils mission against child trafficking: 'One of the worst evils'

Tim Tebow opened up Sunday about his effort to help victims of child trafficking and exploitation in the United States and around the world.

The former NFL quarterback appeared on Fox News Channel’s "Fox News Sunday" with host Shannon Bream to talk about the world through the Tim Tebow Foundation and other agencies to combat what he called "one of the worst evils in the world."

"I was made aware of this several years ago, just the depth of it by one of our team members," Tebow said. "She said to me, ‘I believe there is 20,000 boys and girls that are still unidentified.’

"So, law enforcement can see their abuse and rape images but they haven’t been able to identify them. So, if you can’t identify them, how could you possibly get to them?"

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 6: Tim Tebow testifies before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance on Capitol Hill on March, 6 2024 in Washington, DC. Tebow testified before the committee on behalf of the Tim Tebow foundation.

It led to partnerships with Homeland Security, Interpol and Europol, among law enforcement agencies, along with other companies and countries.

"We found that it’s not 20,000 kids that are unknown or unidentified, it’s over 50,000 boys and girls through the backlog that are unidentified in these global databases," he added. "There are so many boys and girls and 65% of them are under the age of 12 and 4.3% of them – that’s 2,100 – are infants."

Tebow’s foundation works with law enforcement in hopes of bringing the abusers to justice. He said one of the appeals he and his group were making on Capitol Hill earlier in the week was to bring more funding to his effort and bring in more victim identification specialists.

Tebow and the foundation worked with Homeland Security Investigations on "Operation Renewed Hope" – a three-week "surge" of investigations into child abuse in 2023. The foundation said it located "311 probable identifications of previously unknown victims, including 14 positive contacts and confirmed the rescue of several victims from active abuse."

The foundation said at the time the operation was considered the "most successful of its kind."

