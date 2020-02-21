Tips for picking a pet sitter you can trust and your pet will love

Annie Harms, also known as Annie The Animal Nanny, is caring for one of her longtime clients, a dog named Roxie.

"I am so lucky I get to go and make animals happy all day long," said Harms.

Roxie's owner, Ceci Allen was referred to Annie 20 years ago and has been a customer ever since.

"Not only has she been taking care of my dogs since then, but she's just been an amazing resource and friend and connection to St. Pete because I knew no one when I came here," said Allen.

Harms' business pre-dates the boom in online pet sitting services, so a personal touch - and personal references - are keys to her business.

"Pet sitting became very popular. When I started pet sitting no one was pet sitting and I felt like I was on the beginning of that cottage industry," said Harms. "I feel like I'm part of the extended family and it's more than a job. It's: you're caring about their animals, their home, making them comfortable so that they can enjoy their vacation."

With so many options out there, Harms says owners need to take a deeper dive into who is caring for their fur baby.

She says the bare minimum should be to find out if they have the proper licensing and insurance.

"Seeing that their licensed, bonded, they've taken the time, paid the money to be insured," said Harms.

After that, talk to those that you trust when it comes to your pet.

"Call your veterinarian, call your groomer, ask your neighbors, people who have used the service," said Harms.

Because the care of your pet and even your home are at stake.

"If you have any red flags when you're doing that initial interview and you can tell your pet doesn't feel comfortable I think you need to listen to your gut on that," said Harms.

And watch how much you're charged.

"I charge $20 for a half-hour visit. Much higher be wary, much lower be wary," said Harms.

She says pet owners can also check with the National Association for Professional Pet Sitters or Pet Sitters International, which both require a background check and proof of license, bonding, and insurance.

For more information visit https://petsitters.org/ or https://www.petsit.com/.