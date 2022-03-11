Investigation into 2 women's bodies found weeks apart near Tamiami Trail

A woman's body was found Thursday along the shore of Whitaker Bayou, along North Tamiami Trail Thursday. On Friday, the Sarasota Police Department announced another woman's death may be related.

Interim Sarasota PD Chief Rex Troch said two people came across the body of a 59-year-old woman near the 1900 block of Tamiami Trail on March 10.

Investigators are now exploring the possibility that the death is related to the discovery of a 48-year-old woman's body back on February 25, near Centennial Park boat ramp.

Troch said it was unclear if the any of the women or potential suspects knew one another.

Courtesy: Sarasota Police Department

During a press conference Friday, the interim chief was not ready to say if the community should be worried, but stressed that everyone should be "vigilant."

"I don't sleep at night knowing these things are happening," Troch said.

Anyone with information about the body found Thursday was asked to call Sarasota Police Department Detective Maria Llovio at 941-263-6070.