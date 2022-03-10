Sarasota police conducting death investigation
SARASOTA, Fla. - The Sarasota Police Department is investigating after the body of an adult was found near the shore of Whitaker Bayou by two people Thursday afternoon.
The medical examiner will determine the victim’s official cause of death. Police say it’s too early to tell if foul play is suspected.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Detective Maria Llovio at 941-263-6070.
