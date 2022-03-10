Expand / Collapse search

Sarasota police conducting death investigation

By FOX 13 News Staff
Sarasota
FOX 13 News
Courtesy: Sarasota Police Department

SARASOTA, Fla. - The Sarasota Police Department is investigating after the body of an adult was found near the shore of Whitaker Bayou by two people Thursday afternoon. 

The medical examiner will determine the victim’s official cause of death. Police say it’s too early to tell if foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Detective Maria Llovio at 941-263-6070.