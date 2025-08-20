Bucs undrafted free agent Nick Jackson tries his best to make 53-man roster

The Brief Bucs rookie linebacker Nick Jackson aims to make the 53-man roster. He signed with the team as an undrafted free agent and Tampa Bay kept him around after rookie minicamp. Jackson has shined in the preseason with a sack in the first two games and also intercepted a pass against the Titans.



Bucs linebacker Nick Jackson has a knack for finding the football.

"[Inside Linebackers] Coach [Mike] Caldwell emphasizes it every single day. It's like trying to be a ball hawks, trying to get to the ball," Jackson said. "As a linebacker, I feel like that's the objective, every play you should have the mind [set] of getting to the ball, whether it's a tackle or trying to make a play on the ball or get the ball out – just have that mentality every single play. I try and get to it every single play."

The Iowa product had a sack in both preseason games so far and added an interception as well.

What they're saying:

"It's a dream come true, really, at the end of the day," Jackson said. "It's a once in a lifetime opportunity. I got to start out as a rookie minicamp invite and I got all the way here and I got to play in the stadium and in the NFL. It's unreal. So, I'm just thankful every day for the opportunity that the [Tampa Bay] Buccaneers organization, [Head] Coach [Todd] Bowles, [Inside Linebackers] Coach [Mike] Caldwell and the whole organization has given me. I'm really just thankful, going out there I was just trying to play my heart out – you never know in football what play is your last play, so [I'm] just trying to give it all for my teammates every single play."

The backstory:

The 24-year-old played 73 games in college, and he wants to play more at the NFL level. He recorded 555 tackles in college, the second-most in FBS history. Even with all of those accolades in college, he knows it’s an uphill battle as an undrafted free agent to make the team.

"Being even a rookie minicamp invite, the odds are stacked against you just to even get to the 90-man [roster]," Jackson said.

READ: Teddy Bridgewater excited to continue NFL journey with the Bucs

In order to stick around on the 53-man roster, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles needs to see a player who can do everything.

"Defense isn’t the only thing – they have to play well on special teams, too," Bowles said. "You have to be multiple to make this team on the back end."

Jackson says even an opportunity on special teams would be everything he has ever dreamed of.

"I love football. Anything I can do. I like going out and competing. Being on special teams would be an honor," Jackson said.

He hopes he can have the distinct honor of wearing the red and pewter permanently.

"I'm just thankful every single day to be here and for the organization for the opportunity," Jackson said. "Obviously, being on the 53-man [roster] and extending that football career, that would mean the world to me."

It certainly feels fitting that he wears No. 53 as he aims to make the 53-man roster.

What's next:

Jackson and the Bucs play their final preseason game on Saturday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm at Raymond James Stadium.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube