Teddy Bridgewater excited to continue NFL journey with the Bucs

The Brief Teddy Bridgewater participated in his first practice as a Buc on Wednesday. He is suspended as the head football coach at Miami Northwestern High School after allegedly buying uber rides for his players. Bridgewater enters his 12th NFL season with his seventh team.



Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is officially a Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

"Feels like I'm home," Bridgewater said. "It finally happened. We have been flirting for years."

The backstory:

The flirtation has certainly been frequent. The Bucs almost drafted Bridgewater in 2014, but the Vikings selected him six picks before them. Bridgewater says it was pretty much a "lock" for him to sign with Tampa Bay in the 2020 offseason, but then Tom Brady decided to take his talents to One Buc Place.

"I am finally here, so I am excited, man," Bridgewater said.

What they're saying:

He's excited to be on his seventh NFL team but also to be reunited with his former college head coach at Louisville - Charlie Strong.

"Coach Strong, he was doing room check last night in the hotel, and he knocked on the door," Bridgewater said. "I'm like, 'Man, what the hell?' I said, 'Man, this feels like the University of Louisville all over again.' I thought I was an 18-year-old freshman again. We laughed, and we were like, man, we just rewound the clock. It feels great though, man."

Big picture view:

However, Bridgewater now brings over a decade of NFL experience to the quarterback room, and he's ready to share his wisdom in any way he can.

"I'm just here right now to try to help this team in every way possible," Bridgewater said. "Honestly, whatever the role is for me, I am going to be a humble servant like I have been doing."

Dig deeper:

Bridgewater was not just signed because of his abilities but because he was surprisingly available. After winning a state championship at Miami Northwestern High School this past season, he was suspended for allegedly buying uber rides for his players, so they did not have to walk home in a dangerous area. That is a violation according to the Florida High School Athletic Association.

"I think everyone knows I am a cheerful guy – a cheerful giver," Bridgewater said. "I am a protector. I am a father first before anything. When I decided to coach, those players became my sons. I wanted to make sure that I protected them the best way I can. I think that's what came about. Miami Northwestern is in a tough neighborhood. Sometimes things can happen when a kid is walking home. I just try to protect them."

While he is no longer with his team on a regular basis, he will always care for them.

"I can't change who I am because of the rules," Bridgewater said. "I have a big heart. I get it from my mom. I just always said that I was once those kids and I know what it is like to be in their shoes."

He will do whatever it takes to make sure those kids are taken care of.

"I live by calling myself the neighborhood hope dealer," Bridgewater said. "I am hoping I am dealing hope to everyone back in south Florida and across the state of Florida."

However, right here in Tampa, Florida, he hopes to bring some added knowledge to the roster that he gained after spending time as a head coach.

"When I became a coach, it honestly, expanded my mental," Bridgewater said. "I've become a more detailed player from becoming a coach."

It's those details he'll use to go the extra mile in the red and pewter.

"I am excited to help Bake in any way I can," Bridgewater said. "Be a second pair of eyes for him on the sideline whether it's in practice or the games. Just be the best version of myself I can be for myself and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers."

What's next:

Bridgewater and the Bucs will practice against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday before the first preseason game against each other on Saturday night.