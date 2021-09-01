Gregg Leakes, husband of RHOA star NeNe Leaks, dies of cancer at 66

Gregg Leakes, the husband of "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star NeNe Leakes, died Wednesday at the age of 66, according to TMZ.

Gregg Leakes was diagnosed with colon cancer, which was covered in the Bravo series.

A statement from the family's publicist to TMZ said, "Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes.

"We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time."

TMZ reported Gregg Leakes requested to be cremated without a funeral.

NeNe Leakes indicated days earlier that his health was taking a turn for the worse.

In a video shared with TMZ, Nene Leakes explains her husband was "transitioning to the other side" at Linnethia Lounge in Duluth.

Loved ones expressed their condolences to Leakes' family after news of his death spread on Wednesday.

NeNe Leakes was one of the original cast members of Real Housewives of Atlanta but left the show when Season 8 began production.

