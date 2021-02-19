TobyMac performance at Amalie Arena will be first concert at venue since start of pandemic

Christian artist TobyMac will be headlining at Amalie Arena Friday and Saturday night. It’s the first concert the arena has hosted since the pandemic first began.

TobyMac will be joined by Tauren Wells, Unspoken, We Are Messengers, Cochren and Co. and Terrian for the first-ever socially-distant concert at Amalie Arena.

While Friday night’s show will mark the first concert the arena has hosted in nearly a year, the arena has had some practice on how to host big events safely in light of the pandemic.

Comedian Mike Epps took the stage to a limited crowd of about 4,200 people earlier this month at the venue, and Amalie had previously hosted a few home Toronto Raptors games before they temporarily closed their doors to the public.

But this concert comes as Amalie is slowly starting to open those doors back up. Last week, the arena hosted their first Raptors game and Lightning game with fans in attendance since closing their doors in January.

For now, only family members and friends of the players are allowed at the games, but the arena also announced their plan to hopefully bring about 3,800 fans back by mid-March depending on the number of COVID-19 cases in the county.

None of these events are possible without safety guidelines in place. Friday’s concert will be completely socially-distanced throughout the arena. Amalie Arena will also implement their "Play It Safe" guidelines which they have in place for any events or game. This includes requiring guests to wear masks, contactless payments, and increased hand sanitizing.

Guests who are in attendance for any concert or event at Amalie Arena will also need to complete a questionnaire before entering ensuring that they don’t have any COVID-19 symptoms and haven’t been in contact with anyone who has the virus.

The concert will be held both Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.

