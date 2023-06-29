Toddler dies after drowning in Clearwater pool, first responders say

article

A toddler died Thursday evening after he drowned in a Clearwater pool, first responders said.

Clearwater police and fire crews said they responded at around 6:14 p.m. to the 200 block of North Highland Avenue after reports of the unresponsive child.

The little boy, who was just under 2 years old, was found in the pool and rushed to Morton Plant Hospital in critical condition, according to first responders.

Authorities said he died an hour after he arrived at the hospital.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.