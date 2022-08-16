Toddler mauled by family dog in Manatee County, officials say

A toddler is recovering after being mauled by her family pet in Manatee County.

Her mother was also injured in the incident, which happened just before 10 a.m. in their apartment at the Oaks at Ellenton complex.

Manatee County officials said the girl was on her sofa when their pit bull bit the three-year-old and would not let go.

Her mother tried to stop the dog, but she was also bitten. The injuries to the child are described as severe.

She is at Johns Hopkins All Childrens Hospital, where they do expect her to recover.

Her mother was taken to Blake Hospital in Bradenton.

The dog has been put down by Manatee County Animal Services. Deputies do not expect to file charges.