Toddler, woman found dead in Tampa home: HCSO

A woman and toddler were found dead in a Tampa home late Tuesday night, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

On Tuesday at around 8:10 p.m., HCSO's Communications Center received a call from a concerned friend, and deputies responded to the 11000 block of Bloomington Drive in Tampa.

On scene, deputies found a dead woman and toddler. Investigators believe the woman committed suicide, and the cause of death for the toddler won't be known until an autopsy is completed, according to the sheriff's office.

"My heart breaks for the family and friends whose lives are forever altered by this tragedy," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "I plead with everyone, please don't make a permanent decision in a temporary situation. When it comes to mental health, we have so many resources to help anyone in crisis. I urge if you need help, please reach out. You are never alone."

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.