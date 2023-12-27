Tonya Whipp's family pleads for answers seven months after Polk County woman's disappearance

The family of an Auburndale woman, who has been missing for seven months now, continues to ask for the community's support and prayers.

Tonya Whipp, 38, was reported missing from Auburndale in late June, though, her family saID they hadn't heard from her since the end of May.

"I never dreamed I'd be standing here with you again, the end of December, and questioning, where's my sister? " said Whipp's sister, Donna Martin. "Every day that goes by, it seems like we're never going to get those answers."

According to the Auburndale Police Department, Whipp had been living at the house in the 1000 block of Caroline Avenue belonging to her boyfriend, Russell Caroll, and his brother, Preston.

In early October, police executed a search warrant, taking cell phones and computers from the property, though no one has been arrested or charged.

Carroll told FOX 13 previously that he last saw Whipp before he went to work at the end of May, and when he came home, she was gone.

"I don’t know why she’s doing this," Carroll said. "I don’t know where she went or where she’d go. It’s just out of character. Out of the blue for her. She’s done stuff like this in the past, but not for this long."

He said he and Whipp knew each other for years before they became an official couple after he got out of prison in January. According to the Florida Department of Corrections, he served 20 years for attempted first-degree murder.

Whipp's disappearance has overshadowed the holidays for her family.

"She wasn't here to enjoy our holiday with the family, and we just kind of carried on for the kids' sake basically, but that just carried on in the back of our mind and our emotions," said Martin.

Lt. John Cruz, a spokesperson for the police department, said this is a high priority case they're actively investigating.

"We're following up on every lead that comes in, and we're waiting on evidence to come in from the FDLE's lab from previous search warrants. We are receiving crime stoppers tips, however they are slowing down, so we're encouraging the community if they know something to say something," said Cruz.

Whipps' family said they'll continue searching for Whipp in the new year and will continue to not lose hope. They will be holding a candlelight vigil Saturday, Dec. 30, where they will have a box for people to drop off tips about the case or kind messages or prayers for the family.

"We're hoping to fill the park," said Whipp's Aunt Lisa Textor. "We want to have as many people out there to celebrate Tonya and to pray with us because prayer in numbers is good. We hopefully will get answers soon to bring her home."

The candlelight vigil is being held at Auburndale Park across from City Hall on Saturday, Dec. 30 from 5:30-7 p.m.