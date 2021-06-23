Tour this Plant City winery to see how blueberry wine is made

Keel and Curley Farms has created a Florida winery experience in Plant City.

The family has been farming for about 40 years. They started growing blueberries in the '90s. In the 2000s, they started making blueberry wine.

"I see us as kind of innovators in blueberry wine. We carry that into all of our products. We’re using Florida fruits in our beers, our ciders and wines," shared Clay Keel, president of Keel Farms.

ONE TANK TRIP: Keel & Curley Winery has been serving Plant City for over a decade

The farm offers wine, beer, and cider tasting. You can take a tour and see how their wine is made, from fermentation to labeling. All of the blueberry wine is still made in-house.

The farm also offers you-pick strawberries, blueberries, peaches and watermelon during different seasons.

"Florida is becoming more and more of a wine state and agritourism destination," explained Keel. "People are looking for local experiences, local unique products that are just fun and great and go with the Florida lifestyle," he continued.

Keel said the goal is to bring a laid-back Florida atmosphere to the winery.

LINK: For more information visit Keelfarms.com.