Touring with Madonna: Tampa dancer shares memories of performing with pop icon

For decades, Madonna has been striking a pose as a pop music icon.

As she brings her Celebration Tour to Tampa, local dancer Jill Nicklaus recalls the excitement she felt when she was selected as one of the performers during Madonna's Girlie Show tour back in the 90s.

"I grew up with Madonna, you know, the rubber bracelets and that was that was my generation. And then I get to dance for her. It was amazing," said Nicklaus.

So what was it like to work with the music legend?

"Madonna is very, very intense. You have to work. Her work ethic is extraordinary. She's very intelligent, she's a caring person. She is very maternal," said Nicklaus.

And Nicklaus said there was another star involved with the tour.

Pictured: Jill Nicklaus

"I worked with Gene Kelly. She wanted to do a piece called "Rain" and it was inspired after a movie called 'Invitation to the Dance' with Gene Kelly," said Nicklaus.

She said she's confident that her former boss will deliver a great show for this upcoming tour.

"I know she's going to bring everything she has. It will be spectacular. It will be top shelf. It will be scandalous," said Nicklaus.

