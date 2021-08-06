Tourist bit off part of friend's ear during Key West hotel brawl, authorities say

article

A Florida man was arrested Thursday after biting off part of his friend's ear during an early morning brawl at a Key West hotel, authorities said.

James Lenn Williams, 45, of Port St. Lucie, was hit with multiple battery charges following the 2:30 a.m. incident at the Oceans Edge Resort & Marina on Stock Island, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Williams was on vacation at the hotel with three friends – a man and two women – when they got into a fight while returning to the hotel, the sheriff's office said .

The fight started when one of the women passed out and Williams decided to place her in a maintenance wheelbarrow, authorities said. As Williams was transporting her to the hotel room, he started pouring beer on her and insulting her, the group told deputies.

That drew ire from the other man in the group, who told Williams that he was being disrespectful, the sheriff's office said. Williams then became combative toward his 28-year-old friend.

The trio -- including the woman who passed out, after she awakened -- attempted to calm Williams down, but the suspect pushed both women to the ground, according to deputies.

"Williams then pushed the male victim to the ground and began choking him," the sheriff's office said. "The male victim stated that Williams bit part of his ear off while others were trying to separate them."

Deputy Nicholas Galbo responded to the scene and found the bite victim being treated by paramedics.

Part of his ear was "missing and still bleeding," the sheriff's office said, though none of the victim's injuries were life-threatening.

Williams left on foot after the attack and he was later found on the property.

"Williams declined to speak to Deputy Galbo. Williams was taken to jail," the sheriff's office said.

He was charged with aggravated battery, battery by strangulation, and two additional counts of battery.

