Town hall scheduled Thursday to discuss I-275 expansion project in Tampa

The Florida Department of Transportation is hosting an open house to discuss the new expansion of Interstate 275 in Tampa.

The project includes adding a new lane in each direction between the I-4 interchange and Hillsborough Avenue. They also plan to improve some underpasses and sidewalks — and even add some lighting.

The town hall is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Hillsborough County School Bus Transfer Ramp parking lot on Osborne Avenue. It will be a drive-through event.

Those interested can call to ask questions during those same hours by dialing 813-397-8005.

READ: Malfunction Junction: I-275 construction to expand lanes in Tampa begins

There's a virtual option too. The virtual tour will provide attendees with an opportunity to view project information and ask questions, as well.

Advertisement

Learn more by clicking over to FDOT's website.