Town ‘N’ Country man joins two friends to see 58th straight Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday is all about the food, commercials, family and friends, and a Town ‘N’ Country man along with his two friends said they've never missed a game. This coming Sunday will mark their 58th Super Bowl.

Football is a big part of Tom Henschel’s life.

"You know, I love football more than any other sport put together," he said.

READ: Floridians can place bets on Super Bowl LVIII after state legalizes sports betting

He has quite a bond with his friends, Don Crisman and Gregory Eaton. All three of them have never missed the big game. They said they are the final fans who can claim membership in the exclusive "never missed a Super Bowl" club.

"We thought if we make the first 10, then we thought, well, maybe we can go for 20 and 25. That seemed crazy. Here we are now, almost 60," Don Crisman said.

"We’re probably friends for life now. It’s something unique. When we die, and we’re gone, the streak will be broken," Gregory Eaton said.

MORE: Super Bowl 2024 food deals: Here are some of the top bargains

They are bringing their inside knowledge of the game with them.

"The first two Super Bowls, they had two different balls. Most people have no clue that ever happened. But there were two different balls, the American League ball and the NFL ball. They were not alike," Crisman said.

They said things have gotten expensive over the years, but watching football together is priceless.

SPORTS: 'Super Sick Monday': How many plan to miss work after Super Bowl?

"We kind of rub each other, because of the rivalry between our two teams. But, we are the best of friends," Henschel said.

The trio hopes they can make it all the way to the 60th edition of the game two years from now.