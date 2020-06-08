Town 'n' Country teen missing since Saturday morning

article

Deputies are looking for a 15-year-old who girl hasn’t been seen since the morning of Saturday, June 6.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office hopes someone knows the whereabouts of 15-year-old Kayla Lepage, who left home in Town ‘n’ Country at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Kayla Lepage is 5-foot 2-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows where Kayla Lepage is or has seen her since Saturday is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.

In order to be eligible for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com.