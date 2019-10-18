Toyota revisits Takata airbag recalls

If you thought the Takata airbag recalls were over, think again. Toyota is conducting the final phase of its safety recall and it includes 928,000 vehicles.

The recalled vehicles were repaired under a previous Takata airbag inflator recall with non-desiccated phase-stabilized ammonium nitrate front passenger or driver airbag inflators produced by Takata, because final remedy inflators were not yet available.

The recalled models include: