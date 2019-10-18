Toyota revisits Takata airbag recalls
If you thought the Takata airbag recalls were over, think again. Toyota is conducting the final phase of its safety recall and it includes 928,000 vehicles.
The recalled vehicles were repaired under a previous Takata airbag inflator recall with non-desiccated phase-stabilized ammonium nitrate front passenger or driver airbag inflators produced by Takata, because final remedy inflators were not yet available.
The recalled models include:
- 2003-2013 Corolla
- 2009-2010 Corolla Matrix
- 2008-2012 Scion xB
- 2002-2007 Sequoia
- 2011-2013 Sienna
- 2010-2016 4Runner
- 2003-2006 Tundra
- 2007-2012 Yaris
- 2007-2012 Year Lexus ES 350
- 2010-2017 Lexus GX 460
- 2006-2012 Lexus IS 250/IS 350
- 2010-2015 Lexus IS 250C/IS 350C
- 2008-2009 Lexus IS Fs
- 2002-2010 Lexus SC 430