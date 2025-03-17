More flight delays, cancellations at TPA after severe storms impact spring break travel

The Brief More than 100 flights have been delayed at Tampa International Airport on Monday after severe storms caused major travel issues on Sunday. About half of all flights into and out of TPA were canceled on Sunday. Airport officials advise checking your flight status before heading to the airport.



Flight delays are building again on Monday at Tampa International Airport after severe storms caused a wave of delays and cancellations on Sunday, leaving many spring break travelers stranded.

By the numbers:

On Sunday, roughly half of all flights into and out of TPA were delayed or canceled as strong storms caused major travel issues along the Eastern Seaboard.

Many flights were delayed or canceled at Tampa International Airport on Sunday.

"Yesterday was insane," said Rachelle Arnold from Tampa. "It was advertised as the heaviest, busiest spring break at TPA and absolutely it was. I’ve never seen anything like that at the airport, even on the busiest holiday, as packed as it was, and then the weather here and everywhere else just compounded it. Delay after delay, cancellation after cancellation."

RELATED: Spring Break brings record number of passengers to TPA

Conditions were slightly better by mid-morning on Monday, but more than 110 flights were delayed and another 26 flights were canceled – with about 76% of flights being on time – as of 10:30 a.m.

Many flights were either delayed or canceled at Tampa International Airport on Sunday as severe storms impacted the Eastern Seaboard.

What you can do:

Airport officials always advise checking your flight status before going to the airport.

To check flights at TPA, click here.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Kellie Cowan, along with data from Tampa International Airport's website.

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: