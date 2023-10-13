TPD: 2 men arrested after police find drugs, guns and almost $40,000 during investigation

article

Two men were arrested on multiple narcotics and weapons charges on Thursday, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Officials say community concerns about the increase of narcotics activity led police to begin an investigation.

According to officers, they got a court ordered search warrant for 3016 N Sanchez Street.

Police say 44-year-old Cornelius Washington and 44-year-old Melvin Lee Gay were both arrested after investigators seized drugs, guns and almost $40,000 during the operation.

Officers say they found one kilogram of cocaine, 1,246 additional grams of cocaine, 205.9 grams of methamphetamine, 104 grams of fentanyl, 96 grams of heroin, 9.2 pounds of marijuana, and 14 oxycodone pills.

The search warrant also resulted in police finding multiple guns including a silver Taurus .357 revolver, a Semiautomatic Ruger .380, a Rossi .357 revolver, a Semiautomatic Sig Sauer .45 caliber, and four 9 mm handguns.

"This is another example of our department's dedication to quickly acting on community concerns and working to make our community safer," said Chief Bercaw in a statement. "We are proud that this committed investigation has removed dangerous drugs and illegally possessed guns from our streets, especially near schools where our children could have been exposed to them."

Washington was charged with:

Armed Trafficking in Cocaine

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver within 1,000 feet of a School

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver within 1,000 feet of a School.

