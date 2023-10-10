Five arrested for racketeering crimes spanning seven different counties, police say

article

Five suspects were arrested on October 6 in connection with a burglary ring believed to be responsible for about 30 burglaries, according to authorities.

Police say the investigation began in March 2019 after agencies from various jurisdictions reported commercial burglaries with similar characteristics.

In each report, between three and five suspects entered the target business by throwing an object, such as a brick, through an exterior glass panel, police said.

READ: Hillsborough County K9 Unit tracks down fleeing suspect with felony warrants: HCSO

The suspects then raided safes or cash drawers.

Based on surveillance footage, witness statements and evidence gathered from the crime scenes, police linked the crimes based on their similarities.

Police say they were able to identify the suspects through investigative and forensic techniques.

READ: Hernando County man charged with DUI after crash involving government vehicle

The group is believed to be responsible for burglaries in Polk, Volusia, Hernando, Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough and Sarasota counties.

The list of suspects includes De Jauhn Akins, 31, of Bartow; Chad Barnett, 29, of Lake Wales; Antonio Ray, 34, of Lake Wales; Jamar Hasley, 33, of Lake Wales; and Xavier Ulysse, 28, of Lake Wales.

According to police, they have each been charged with one count each of first-degree felony racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering.