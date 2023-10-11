HCSO: 2 burglars arrested, 1 admits to keeping stolen social security cards for his 'collection'

article

Two men were arrested on Friday after Hernando County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a burglary in Spring Hill.

Deputies say when they arrived at 1338 Battersea Avenue they saw two men outside the residence standing next to a car with the hood raised. Authorities also noticed vehicle parts and several tools on the ground.

Officials identified the two men as 42-year-old Jason Earon Williams and 30-year-old Michael Aaron Kiselyk. According to deputies, the car was not owned or registered to either man.

Williams and Kiselyk admitted to removing the parts deputies saw from the vehicle using tools that were at the scene, according to officials.

READ: Hernando County man arrested for criminal mischief, deputies say

Deputies say that Williams told them he brought the tools. He also told authorities that one of the parts he removed from the car was in his work backpack, which was on the ground next to his tools.

After Williams consented to allowing deputies to search his backpack, officials say they found the car part and several debit, credit, and social security cards.

Authorities say that some of the cards were in Williams' name, but other cards were in the names of 15 other people. He told investigators that he was holding the cards for the other people for safe-keeping.

READ: Man arrested after rummaging through cars in Spring Hill neighborhood, deputies say

As a contractor, Williams told law enforcement that sometimes he finds cars in residences and old vehicles and adds them to his "collection".

Deputies say that many of the debit and credit cards were still valid and had not expired.

Officials say Williams and Kiselyk were arrested and transported to Hernando County Detention Center.

Jason Earon Williams was charged with:

Burglary of Unoccupied Dwelling

Possession of Burglary Tools with Intent To Use

Unlawful Possession of Personal ID (five or More)

Bond $25,000

Michael Aaron Kiselyk was charged with:

Burglary of Unoccupied Dwelling

Possession of Burglary Tools with Intent To Use

Bond $12,500

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or **TIPS from a cell phone. To submit a tip online, click here.