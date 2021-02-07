TPD: 3 injured in Ybor City shooting

Three people were taken to the hospital early Sunday morning following a shooting in Ybor City, according to the Tampa Police Department.

It happened around 3:15 a.m. on Republic De Cuba.

According to police, officers closing Ybor City’s 7th Avenue heard gunshots in the area of 6th Avenue and 14th Street North. When officers arrived, they found three gunshot victims amid a chaotic scene with people running and vehicles fleeing. All three victims were taken to Tampa General Hospital and are in stable condition.

Tampa police have not released any information as far as suspects or who may have fired the gun.

