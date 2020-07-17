TPD honors patrolman killed 100 years ago

article

The Tampa Police Department is pausing to remember a local policeman who was killed in the line of duty 100 years ago today.

The department says Patrolman Juan Nales was shot and killed while walking a suspicious person to jail back on July 18, 1920. The 25-year-old left behind a 13 month-old daughter and a pregnant wife.

Nales was a partrolman in the city of West Tampa, which was annexed into the city of Tampa in 1925.

Nales' name was added to the Tampa Police Department Memorial in 2009. Thirty-one names are on the memorial in all.