Expand / Collapse search

TPD: I dead, 2 injured in College Hills shooting

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Tampa
FOX 13 News

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 27-year-old man dead and hospitalized two others early Saturday morning. 

It happened shortly after 1 a.m. in the 3600 block of N. 28th St. in the College Hills neighborhood. 

Police have released few details about the shooting and say the motive is unknown at this time. 

The condition of the hospitalized victims, a 33-year-old woman, and a 29-year-old man, is also unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers or call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 