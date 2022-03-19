TPD: I dead, 2 injured in College Hills shooting

The Tampa Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 27-year-old man dead and hospitalized two others early Saturday morning.

It happened shortly after 1 a.m. in the 3600 block of N. 28th St. in the College Hills neighborhood.

Police have released few details about the shooting and say the motive is unknown at this time.

The condition of the hospitalized victims, a 33-year-old woman, and a 29-year-old man, is also unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers or call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.