Tampa man accused of impersonating police officer, stealing gun from victim

A man was arrested Saturday morning for impersonating a police officer after pulling over two victims, according to the Tampa Police Department.

John Inglis, 26, is also accused of violated an active risk protection order, and TPD officers said they seized a gun that matched one stolen during an incident earlier that morning that was being investigated by the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a victim was stopped by a 2020 gray Land Rover SUV with red and blue lights. The victim told FHP that they thought the man who pulled him over was a law enforcement officer.

The victim told troopers that the man asked if they had a gun in the car, and they said that there was an unloaded gun in the trunk of his car. The man told the victim to show him the gun and asked for bullets, according to troopers. The man then ran back to his vehicle and drove off with the gun and bullets.

Tampa police then said they received a report of a suspicious SUV with red and blue lights acting like a police officer in the area of New Tampa Boulevard and Bruce B. Downs Boulevard.

The Tampa police officer that responded found a 2020 gray Land Rover on Bruce B. Downs Boulevard, officials said. Inglis had activated red and blue lights, pulled over two victims, approached their vehicle and asked for their driver's license, registration and proof of insurance, according to TPD.

Inglis saw the TPD officer pull up and handed the victims their documents back. He then walked towards his vehicle where he was arrested before he could get inside, Tampa police confirmed.

