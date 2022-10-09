TPD: Suspect on the run after shooting, injuring man in Ybor City

The Tampa Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in Ybor City on Sunday.

It happened in the 1600 block of East Tampa.

An officer applied a tourniquet to the victim’s upper right arm and then he was taken to Tampa General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a Black man fled northbound on 16th Street following the shooting and is currently at large.

According to TPD, the shooting appears to be an isolated incident between the two men.