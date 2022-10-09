TPD: Suspect on the run after shooting, injuring man in Ybor City
YBOR CITY, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in Ybor City on Sunday.
It happened in the 1600 block of East Tampa.
An officer applied a tourniquet to the victim’s upper right arm and then he was taken to Tampa General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say a Black man fled northbound on 16th Street following the shooting and is currently at large.
According to TPD, the shooting appears to be an isolated incident between the two men.