TPD: Suspected hit-and-run driver arrested after crashing into South Tampa daycare center

article

The Tampa Police Department says nobody was injured when a driver crashed into a daycare center on Monday.

Police say a man, later identified as Alex Michael Rodriguez, 25. is accused of being involved in a crash at Clark Avenue and Estrella Street in South Tampa took off toward Henderson Boulevard and lost control of his vehicle and slammed into the side of Seaborn Day School.

According to TPD, Rodriguez then fled on foot and was ultimately arrested.

A vehicle crashed into the side of a South Tampa daycare center Monday night.

TPD says Tampa Fire Rescue deemed the daycare center building, located at 4101 Estrella Street, structurally sound.

Police say Rodriguez is facing multiple charges including DUI and felon in possession of a firearm.